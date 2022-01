The Seattle Kraken were supposed to play three games this week. Instead, they won’t return to the ice until a game at Colorado on Monday. That means a week with no games for the Kraken, who have lost five straight and eight of their last nine. It’s the second lengthy break for Seattle, which also didn’t play for 10 days at the end of December due to game postponements and a league-wide pause stemming from a COVID-19 surge.

