Software testing outfit Tiobe has awarded Python the programming language of the year for the second time in a row, thanks to the language's chops in machine learning. The award is given by the company to the programming language that has gained the highest increase in ratings in one year. C# was on its way to get the title for the first time according to Tiobe, but Python overtook C# in the last month. Python is the most popular programming language today because of machine learning, data science and its wealth of software libraries from the Python Package index (PyPI) that lend the language to those fields.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 HOURS AGO