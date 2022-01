After the COVID-sparked chaos of 2020, there was reason for hope heading into 2021. In-person events seemed poised to return, a possibility that would kickstart an art world that had scrambled to find replacements for the experience of viewing art in person. The year ended up being an experience in compromises, incorporating both COVID-necessitated distance and bouts of proximity when possible, but the secondary market seemed unequivocally healthier in comparison to the prior year. Lots once again rose above the $100 million mark after failing to do so in 2020 for the first time in years, and new entrants in the realm of crypto-backed NFTs signaled hope for the future.

