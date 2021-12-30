VIDEO: Arizona early signing period review

PHOENIX — Accomplishment, optimism and strength: 2021 was a year of smart policies and lasting achievements. Under the leadership of Governor Doug Ducey, the past year proved that Arizona is unstoppable. Families and businesses will get to keep more of their hard-earned money thanks to the largest tax cut in state history. Health officials worked diligently to get the vaccine to any Arizonan that wants it. Much needed resources were devoted to keeping our border safe and supporting law enforcement heroes. Creative approaches to fighting wildfires and delivering health care were adopted. Companies large and small moved to and expanded in the state, driven by Arizona’s land of opportunity.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO