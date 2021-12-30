ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Rescue Injured Woman From Cave Behind Frozen Minnehaha Falls

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was rescued by firefighters Wednesday evening after slipping and falling into the cave behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the falls just before 6 p.m. on a report of an injured woman. Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to gain access to the cave, where they found two adults, one of whom had a serious ankle injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVN2D_0dYqiqqY00

The frozen Minnehaha Falls in 2020 (credit: CBS)

The woman was transported to HCMC. The other person in the cave was not hurt, nor were firefighters involved in the rescue operation.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Twin Brothers Found Dead Days After House Fire Near Duluth, Sheriff Says

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The death of twin brothers found several days after their northern Minnesota home caught fire has been ruled as accidental. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says smoke inhalation was a factor in the deaths of both Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, whose bodies were found on New Year’s Day in a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth. Jerry suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as well, and Terry also suffered burns. (credit: CBS) The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in days. Investigators determined that the fire had burned at the home a few days earlier, then “apparently went out on its own.” An inoperable smoke detector was found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating, though the fire is believed to be accidental.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria ID’d As Arlys Hendrickson

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead after crashing into a jackknifed semi-truck’s trailer that was blocking an Alexandria road Monday evening. Alexandria police say the crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of 34th Avenue West. The semi and its trailer were in both lanes of 34th Avenue when the victim’s vehicle collided with it while traveling westbound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Arlys Hendrickson, an 83-year-old from Alexandria. Police say the semi driver was not hurt. The crash is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi Overturns On I-35W Near Hennepin Avenue In Minneapolis, Causing Morning Traffic Delays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-trailer truck overturned on Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities, causing a traffic backup Tuesday morning. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the overturned semi on the southbound part of the interstate near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. Major backup on southbound 35W due to a semi crash near Hennepin Ave. MnDOT reporting about 25 minute delays. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/8njGRrKMrq — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 4, 2022 The semi was seen blocking several lanes and appeared to be a Fedex truck. Vehicles were detoured around the semi in single file. (credit: MnDOT) As of noon, traffic cameras showed the road clear of the semi and debris.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Located In Hit-And-Run Death Of Iliana Tasso, 8: ‘She Was A Good Child’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators think they have found the hit-and-run driver who killed a little girl on a Twin Cities highway. Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso had slipped out of her Brooklyn Center home on the night of Dec. 30, 2021, and tried to cross Highway 252. Her mother, Aisha Apoudjak, says finding the driver will never heal her broken heart. “She was my only child,” Apoudjak said. “She was a good child, she was fun. We play together.” Apoudjak says she will miss her daughter’s smile the most. Iliana had autism and stayed close by her side, only separated from her during school...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Rescue Team#The Falls#Firefighters#Public Safety#Accident#Wcco#Cbs#Metro May Hit#Jackknifed Semi
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash Closes Stretch Of Southbound Hwy 169 In Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 169 in Mankato Tuesday. Early in the afternoon, the state patrol reported that the crash occurred on southbound Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive. The southbound lanes are closed and a detour has been established. (credit: MnDOT) According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between Highway 14 in North Mankato and 207th Military Road near Skyline. It’s expected to be closed into the mid-afternoon. This is a developing story, so check back for more.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Brothers Found Dead After House Fire In Canosia Township

ST.LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Two brothers were found dead Saturday after a house fire in Canosia Township. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth, for a possible structure fire around 11:46 a.m. The person calling 911 says they stopped at the address to make a welfare check on twin brothers, Jerry and Terry Rousse, 68, after being unable to make phone contact for several days, according to the release. Emergency responders determined that a fire had damaged the home in the past few days, but apparently went out on its own, according to to the release. The structure had suffered major heat and smoke damage. The bodies of the Rousse brothers were found inside. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and deaths of the two men.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wire Thieves Increasingly Targeting St. Paul’s Streetlights, Police Say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say an increase in wire thefts is leaving the city’s streets dark. The St. Paul Police Department said there’s been an uptick in thieves stealing wires from streetlights since early 2021. “City staff has put additional resources to repair and replace street lights that have been damaged due to wire theft, only to have the new wire stolen again within a matter of hours,” the department said. “Wire theft is not random, but often organized and coordinated with people even wearing vests and putting out cones.” The department said, in some cases, the thieves...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Small Plane Crash In Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities responded to a small plane crash in Forest Lake Saturday afternoon. The Forest Lake Police Department says officers were called around 3:08 p.m. to a report of a small plane that had crashed in a swampy area southeast of Interstate 35 and Highway 8 intersection. Police say the pilot was the lone occupant in the aircraft and was uninjured. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
CBS Minnesota

‘Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin Cities

Originally published Jan. 2, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than a dozen people in the Twin Cities were hospitalized with frostbite injuries as the bitter weather settled in over the weekend. Hennepin County Medical Center says the intake was spread over the course of Friday and Saturday, with a half dozen frostbite patients each day. As wind chill temperatures dipped into the negative 20s Sunday morning, some were still determined to get outside. NEW THIS MORNING: @HennepinHC says they’re treating more than a dozen folks who’ve gotten frostbite this weekend…. And it’s currently the coldest it’s been. We’ll have the latest- plus what to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Woman Charged For Taking Noncustodial Son, Driving To California

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman is facing felony charges after her noncustodial son ran away from foster care in the Twin Cities and she drove him to California last month. Court documents filed in Ramsey County show that Antoinette Williams is charged with taking a minor in violation of a court order and causing a child to be a runaway. If convicted of both counts, she faces up to four years in prison and fines up to $8,000. According to a criminal complaint, Williams had her parental rights involuntarily terminated in 2019 due to prolonged neglect and failure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A newly-released warrant alleges Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson initially told law enforcement that someone else was driving his county-owned SUV when he rolled it while driving drunk last month. The warrant, filed in Becker County, says the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at about 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 8 on Interstate 94 in Alexandria, and a county sergeant arrived first to the scene. The sergeant told the Minnesota State Patrol trooper investigating the crash that Hutchinson — who was driving back from a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference — was the only person...
CBS Minnesota

Teen Arrested For Aiding And Abetting Mall Of America Shooter

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested over the weekend for allegedly aiding and abetting the person who fired a gun inside the Mall of America, injuring two men on New Year’s Eve. The Bloomington Police Department says a SWAT team arrested a 19-year-old in Roseville on Sunday for aiding and abetting first-degree assault. Investigators say the man, of St. Paul, was identified leaving the mall with the shooter. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they’ve been formally charged. RELATED: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year’s Eve; Police Search For...
CBS Minnesota

1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting

Originally published Dec. 31, 2021 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of a shooting with two teenage boys to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. He was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Santana Da’quan Jackson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers say the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived. Police say the 15-year-old’s death marks the 95th homicide in the city this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Sturgeon Lake man is accused of driving drunk while operating a bus full of Duluth high school student-athletes and coaching staff. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Shawn Edward Zelazny is charged with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. (credit: St. Louis County) The criminal complaint says Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to 911 texts from someone aboard a coach bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys’ basketball team last Thursday evening, who said the driver was “acting erratic” and...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – It’s a problem we see every year: pipes freezing in the cold then bursting once they thaw. It can put homeowners and property owners out thousands of dollars in damage. The subzero temperatures are keeping the Roseville Fire Department busy. “Now that the temperatures are dropping, we’re seeing exponentially more calls,” firefighter and paramedic Mike Wallace said. The department is coming off a record-breaking year, with a 13% increase in calls from 2020. On New Year’s Day, they responded to a pipe burst at Rosedale Center. “Right in the front entryway. And due to that weather it showed up as...
CBS Minnesota

4 Teens Charged In Robbery, Shooting At Bryn Mawr Market

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery and shooting at a business in Minneapolis’ Bryn Mawr neighborhood last week. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old are each charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to documents filed in Hennepin County Tuesday. The county attorney’s office confirmed that it is seeking to certify both to stand trial as adults. Two other teenagers, ages 14 and 15, have also been charged in connection to the crime. According to a juvenile petition, police responded to Bryn Mawr Market on a reported shooting around 11:30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police: Man Turns Himself In For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say a suspect is in custody for allegedly killing a man in Frogtown last week, in what marked the city’s 37th homicide of 2021. The man was shot and killed at a home on Blair Avenue and Dale Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 28. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. Police identified the victim as Jarrell Kirk. A 34-year-old man turned himself in on Monday night and is currently in Ramsey County jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. St. Paul saw 38 homicides in 2021, setting the city’s all-time record for homicides in a given year.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 200 DWI Arrests Over Holiday Weekend: ‘Too Many Minnesotans Rang In The New Year Behind Bars’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 200 motorists were arrested for driving while intoxicated over the holiday weekend. According to the patrol, 199 drivers statewide were arrested for DWI between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. “Too many Minnesotans rang in the New Year behind bars after making a dangerous choice to get behind the wheel after drinking,” the patrol said. “Drive sober, drive smart.” RELATED: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Sentenced To 2 Years Probation After DWI Rollover Crash In November, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said “drugged driving incidents are on the rise,” and that it’s a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement. From 2016 to 2020, 26 people died in drunk driving-related crashes during the holiday DWI extra enforcement period, according to the DPS. One of every five deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunken driving.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Trinis Edwards Charged In Liquor Store Shooting Death Of Kenneth Davis Jr: ‘It Wasn’t His Time To Go’

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 49-year-old man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a man last week outside a St. Paul liquor store in the city’s North End neighborhood. Trinis Edwards, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Dec. 27 shooting outside Big Discount Liquors, court documents filed Monday in Ramsey County show. Last week, police identified the victim as 44-year-old Kenneth Davis Jr. According to a criminal complaint, Edwards shot Davis after a dispute in the liquor store. A store employee told investigators that Davis, a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

14-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Roseville Home For School Found Safe In California, 2 Arrested

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say a teenager who went missing in mid-December has been safe found in California, and two suspects have been arrested in connection to his disappearance. The 14-year-old was last seen leaving his Roseville residence on Dec. 14, but was reported missing when he did not show up for school that day. Police named the boy’s 31-year-old biological mother – whose parental rights had been terminated – as a person of interest, as she had been charged in a similar incident in Brooklyn Park in 2019. She was found in Lancaster, California, and was taken into custody with her boyfriend with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They were both arrested on kidnapping-related charges. The boy was taken into protective custody, along with another young child. The case is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy