Smoky Limited-Edition Whiskeys

Suntory, which has been churning out quality whiskeys ever since it was incorporated back in 1923 with a mission of bringing Japanese precision and craftsmanship to the adult beverage industry, has launched...
Despite slowdowns in many global industries, the whiskey world was alive and well in 2021. A plethora of new releases launched to great acclaim, and old favorites saw updates and restocks to please their loyal fans. Also, since it turns out whiskey might actually be good for you (in moderation, of course), what better time to become a liquor-aficionado than during a pandemic?
A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point.
As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
In 1951, in the final years of Clan Mackenzie’s stewardship, a thoughtful distiller at the Dalmore distillery near Alness in the Scottish Highlands thoughtfully laid down a single malt whisky in oloroso sherry casks. The distiller may have suspected that this particular whisky was destined for greatness. Casks that have held sherry, better than virgin oak or used bourbon barrels, impart a particularly gentle flavour to the liquor, allowing the whisky to age gracefully for a very long time.
There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
Note: We already covered our favorites for whisk(e)y and tequila, along with our Distillery of the Year. Below, we’re focusing on vodka, gin, rum and other great spirits and drinking trends from the past year. We drank a lot in 2021. And by “we” I mean all of us....
Turns out you don’t need a lot of time to make a great whiskey. Whiskey Del Bac is a “mesquited” American single malt. That unique process, carried out at a Tucson, Arizona, distillery led by the father-daughter team of Stephen and Amanda Paul, leads to a range of whiskeys that have aged as little as 11 to 15 months.
I am a big fan of what Steve Beam is doing at the Limestone Branch Distillery. He and his brother started this distillery several years ago because they wanted to honor both sides of his family – the Beam and Dant families. He has a small distillery and only makes a few barrels of whiskey a week, but he is fortunate enough to be able to source some very good whiskey for projects like this latest limited release Bourbon. They have taken some seven year old and fifteen year old whiskeys and finished it in Amarone wine casks. They realize that finishing should complement the Bourbon’s flavor and not cover it up. Their result has just the right amount of the wine fruit flavor to enhance the Bourbon’s flavor without overpowering the existing flavors. Matt and I sat down to taste this whiskey the other day and here are our notes.
Designed in 1996 by Barber Osgerby and produced by Isokon Plus, the Loop Table has become such an iconic piece of furniture that it has permanent residence in the collections at the V&A in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, to celebrate its 25-year anniversary, a limited edition of the Loop Table with a special blue stained finish has been made in just a small batch of 25.
One of the most unusual special edition whiskeys of the year to arrive is here in the form of Yellowstone Limited Edition 2021. This year — the 6th iteration of the Yellowstone LE — is a blend of 7-year-old and 15-year-old bourbons, with at least some of the 7-year-old barrels finished in Amarone wine casks. Our whiskey drinkers may not be up on what Amarone is all about, so let’s offer a bit of backstory:
Sukoshi Mart has many BT21 products and has recently released the limited edition 'BT21 x TORONTO Tote Bag.'. The tote bags design features BT21 around various Toronto hotspots from Koreatown and the Annex to Harbourfront and the Distillery District. The map tote even depicts a miniature Niagara Falls design and various water bodies. The BT21 x TORONTO Tote Bags come in red and blue and are made from 100% natural cotton. Fans will be able to hold many things in it as each bag measures at approximately 15.5″ x 14″.
There are two kinds of people in this world: those who like an Old Fashioned, and those who don’t. In most cases, those who drink Old Fashioned cocktails regularly have a particular, ardent preference in the type of whiskey their drink is made with. And since the Old Fashioned...
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Molson Coors. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
COMME des GARÇONS has partnered with Chrome Hearts for a limited-edition collection of apparel. This isn’t the brands’ first collaboration, as they previously worked together for a jewelry and clothing launch in 2007. Loved by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Chrome Hearts brings its signature cult-favorite aesthetic to...
From New Glarus Brewing: 100% Wisconsin malt of six different varieties impart the natural toasted color to this bottle conditioned unfiltered ale. Clean hazelnut notes result from these carefully chosen barley malts. New Glarus Brewing – Fat Squirrel – 12 oz. bottle Served in a 10 oz glass. 5.8% abv....
New year resolutions in relation to booze almost always involve self-denial, but let me suggest an alternative: drink less but better. The problem with giving up for an extended period is that at some point you have to adjust to drinking again. Having just one drink a day in January (my preferred strategy), or taking two to three days off a week (and maybe even four, at least for this month), creates a more healthy drinking pattern. Combine that with an emphasis on quality over quantity, and it becomes a sustainable lifestyle.
BEAMS has unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with Clarks Originals that reimagines the classic Wallabee silhouette. Dubbed Wallaroo, the silhouette was designed by Japanese stylist, Akio Hasegawa in celebration of SSZ’s fifth anniversary. The design differs from the traditional Wallabee silhouette due to the removal of shoelaces for a seamless aesthetic. Coming in oakmoss, the shoes’ upper is crafted from high-quality suede and is complete with the traditional gum sole. Completing the Wallaroo is a suede heel tab and Hasegawa’s initials on the heel.
Jeptha Creed Distillery has a couple dynamite cocktails to help you usher in 2022!. Place large ice cube in rocks glass then add Bourbon with mint simple. A few stirs with long spoon. Top with Prosecco and garnish with mint sprigs. Serve. The Countdown. 1 oz Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka.
Coro’s cured meats have long been a Seattle culinary staple. The beloved meat purveyor is continuing to explore interesting flavor blends with this holiday’s limited-edition porcini leek flavor, using earthy mushrooms, sweet leeks, and a dry Northwest pinot gris to marry the flavors of this pork-based salami. Coro...
Whataburger is keeping things spicy with the newest addition to its line of sauces. Here's how to make snow cream using 3 ingredients in only 5 minutes. There are a lot of things about snow that Southerners aren't especially fond of, but the chance to make snow ice cream isn't one of 'em.
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Westward Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Comments / 0