MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A search is on for the possible suspect car that slammed into a pedestrian in a rural part of Maricopa County over the weekend and left them to die. Deputies were called out to El Mirage Road and Northern Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday and found a person lying on the roadway. An investigation found that the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jose Alvarez, was struck by a car that then fled the area.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO