Quiz: How well do you know the Welsh stars of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics?

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021 Welsh athletes won a total of 22 medals in Tokyo - eight at the Olympics...

Variety

Picabo Street Among Olympians Profiled in New Peacock Documentaries Streaming Prior to the Winter Games (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run up to the 2022 Winter Beijing Olympic Games beginning on Feb. 4, NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will debut three original documentaries about Olympic athletes. Lindsey Vonn, Tara Lipinski and Picabo Street are among the Olympic gold medalists involved in new docus titled “Meddling,” “Picabo” and “American Rock Stars.” “We’re excited to give fans an in-depth look at stories of Olympics past that captivate us to this day and build excitement for the upcoming Winter Games,” says Rick Cordella, Peacock’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. The first new Peacock original docu, “Meddling,” will begin streaming on Jan. 6. The...
The Independent

‘Proud’ Joe Root aiming to mark milestone Test as England skipper with victory

Joe Root will become England’s longest-serving Test captain when he leads his country for the 60th time in Sydney but will only be satisfied if he can mark the occasion with a much-needed victory.Root levelled predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 games during the Boxing Day rout in Melbourne and will break new ground when he steps out at the SCG on Wednesday.But the mood is hardly one of celebration around the England camp. The series has gone, scattered to the four corners of the MCG in the aftermath of an innings defeat, and the continued creep of Covid-19...

