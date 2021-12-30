Quiz: How well do you know the Welsh stars of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics?

Joe Root will become England’s longest-serving Test captain when he leads his country for the 60th time in Sydney but will only be satisfied if he can mark the occasion with a much-needed victory.Root levelled predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 games during the Boxing Day rout in Melbourne and will break new ground when he steps out at the SCG on Wednesday.But the mood is hardly one of celebration around the England camp. The series has gone, scattered to the four corners of the MCG in the aftermath of an innings defeat, and the continued creep of Covid-19...

1 DAY AGO