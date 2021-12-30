Quiz: How well do you know the Welsh stars of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics?

In the run up to the 2022 Winter Beijing Olympic Games beginning on Feb. 4, NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will debut three original documentaries about Olympic athletes.
Lindsey Vonn, Tara Lipinski and Picabo Street are among the Olympic gold medalists involved in new docus titled “Meddling,” “Picabo” and “American Rock Stars.”
“We’re excited to give fans an in-depth look at stories of Olympics past that captivate us to this day and build excitement for the upcoming Winter Games,” says Rick Cordella, Peacock’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer.
The first new Peacock original docu, “Meddling,” will begin streaming on Jan. 6. The...
