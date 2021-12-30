Quiz: Name Glamorgan's One Day-Cup winning XI

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
Andy Murray endured a frustrating start to the new year as he was beaten by world number 76 Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Series.The 34-year-old produced an error-strewn display as he fell 6-3 5-7 6-3 to Bagnis, leaving him plenty of work to do ahead of this month’s Australian Open.Murray had harboured hopes of making a competitive start to 2022 after reaching the final of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December, where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.But those hopes largely evaporated in a disappointing display which left the Scot slamming his racket...
Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
Peter Wright put his name alongside some of the greats of the game by winning his second PDC World Championship.The Scot backed up his 2020 title with a 7-5 victory over Michael Smith in a tense final at Alexandra Palace to join an elite list of names to win the Sid Waddell Trophy twice.Wright, ranked number two in the world, produced his best darts when it really mattered, winning nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of Smith, who will be left ruing a missed opportunity.𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 🏆The night belongs to Wright...Peter 'Snakebite' Wright lifts the...
Jansen, 21, playing in only his second Test, returned impressive figures of 4-31 from 17 overs after India had won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket they expected to offer rewards for the batters. South Africa were 35-1 in reply at the close of play, with captain...
Michael Smith held off a James Wade fightback to reach the final of the World Darts Championship for a second time.The 2019 runner-up prevailed 6-3 after fourth seed Wade had rallied from 5-1 down to threaten a tense finish in the first semi-final at Alexandra Palace.Smith fired 16 180s and averaged 101 as he saw off his fellow Englishman.𝗦𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!Yet another tremendous performance from Michael Smith, who secures his spot in a second World Championship final, defeating James Wade 6-3!16 180s and a 101 average from an impressive Bully Boy!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/JnA7dOLG1t— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2022“It...
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.FootballJohn Terry was back home.💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022Everton got their man.New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former...
Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind Joe Root’s England cricket captaincy, claiming he has no aspiration to replace him in the top job.When Root leads the side out in Sydney on Wednesday he will become the longest-serving Test skipper in the country’s history, overtaking predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 59 matches.But any sense of pride in that achievement will be tempered by the fact that, for the third time, he has just led an unsuccessful Ashes campaign. After a 4-0 defeat in 2017/18 and a 2-2 draw at home in 2019, he now finds his side 3-0...
England have recalled “caged tiger” Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.He comes in for Ollie Robinson who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0...
Joe Root believes the combination of Ashes defeat and Covid complications could bring his England side together in adversity.Any hopes of reclaiming the urn were left behind in 2021 after heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne and the new year has hardly done much to lift the gloom ahead of Wednesday’s fourth Test.Instead, the backroom team has been stretched to breaking point in Sydney by the enforced absences of head coach Chris Silverwood Jon Lewis, Jeetan Patel and Darren Veness – all of whom are isolating with the virus.Even when England sent for cavalry, in the shape of...
Former Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement at the age of 30, saying he does "not feel comfortable in the world of football".Propper, who won 19 Holland caps, returned to PSV Eindhoven last summer after a four-year spell with Brighton during which he made 121 appearances for the Sussex club.He says he "lost the love for the game" in the time away from his homeland and that when he returned he "hoped to rediscover the joy...but it was not to be."In a statement on PSV's official website on Tuesday, Propper said: "I made the final decision to call...
England’s Zak Crawley has given a bullish appraisal of his poor form in 2021, insisting he is ready to turn a batting average of 10 into a century at the new year Test in Sydney. Crawley was heralded as the poster boy for a new generation of batting prospects when he scored a magnificent 267 against Pakistan 16 months ago, but his returns have been in tailspin ever since.He was dismissed cheaply twice on his comeback appearance in Melbourne, a Boxing Day rout that saw Australia retain the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket, lowering his career mark...
Uprisings, Covid-19, world order changing, more Covid-19 and that Ruby Tui interview; 2021 was never dull. However 2022 has plenty on its menu for women's rugby, so here's a look ahead to what's in store for the next 12 months. World Cup calling. The big one is the 2021 World...
Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest.It is understood ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his teammates.Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and pointedly took his time after the final whistle to applaud fans who watched him help the club claim its first league title...
Heinrich Malan has been appointed head coach of the Ireland men’s team in place of Graham Ford, who stepped down from the role in November.The South Africa-born 40-year-old will take up the post in March, subject to work permit approval, and has agreed an initial three-year contract.“It’s very humbling and a huge honour to be appointed head coach of the Ireland men’s team,” Malan said.📡: MALAN APPOINTEDA warm welcome to Heinrich Malan, Ireland Men’s new Head Coach.➡️ Find out more about Heinrich: https://t.co/b9kPiucrwp#WelcomeHeinrich #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/beUa1Lcobh— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) January 4, 2022“We have an exciting squad that has demonstrated that...
Exeter have been awarded a 28-0 Premiership Rugby Cup third-round win after opponents Bath were unable to field a team due to coronavirus and injuries.The sides were scheduled to meet at the Recreation Ground on Wednesday, December 29, but with the Somerset club’s squad depleted, they did not have enough front-row forwards to start the game.A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said on Monday afternoon: “As the tournament organiser, Premiership Rugby has to rule on all match cancellations. We must determine if the match cancellation is as a result of Covid-19 or due to other factors.“This match was cancelled due to the...
Comments / 0