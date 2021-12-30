ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 29, 2021

By Kurt Pegler
 5 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Elmwood won the championship of the Lee Westerman Holiday Basketball tournament at Princeville on Wednesday.

The Trojans beat Tremont, 52-32. The Dunlap girls were runners-up at the Manual Holiday Tournament.

In boys hoops, Eureka beat Farmington late Wednesday to win the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament. Morton was runner-up to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament.

Enjoy highlights from holiday tournament action in Pekin, Princeville, Bloomington-Normal and Peoria.

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Holiday Tournament Roundup for Dec. 27, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Enjoy highlights from the first day of high school basketball holiday tournaments from all across central Illinois! The Normal Community, Peoria High, Metamora, El Paso-Gridley, Morton and Elmwood boys are winners, plus the Peoria High, Morton and Washington girls.
WMBD/WYZZ

Harlem Globetrotters head to Peoria in January

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bringing comedy to the court, the Harlem Globetrotters have been making people laugh for generations. Scooter Christensen, who wears #16 for the Globetrotters, joined the Morning Team to talk about the team’s upcoming event and of course showed off some moves! Christensen says the Globetrotters noticed him when he was an […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Public Works, county engineer give road updates

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Drivers in Peoria are offering mixed reviews on the road conditions Monday. “Road conditions were horrible. No doubt Forrest Hill, Sterling Avenue, the major intersections over here,” said Jim Piper. Others disagreed. “I’m pleased with them. The snowplows are always out the same day. Especially going down our side streets and everything. I […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Bears great Devin Hester named Hall of Fame finalist

CANTON, Ohio – Devin Hester is within arm’s reach of a gold jacket. The former Bears return specialist was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday. Hester holds the NFL record for punt return touchdowns with 14 and overall kick return touchdowns with 19. The three-time first-team All-Pro made […]
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Roundup for Dec. 21, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Metamora and Morton boys basketball teams were winners Tuesday night, plus the state ranked Brimfield Indians and Normal West girls picked up victories. Enjoy the highlights!
