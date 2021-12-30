Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 29, 2021
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Elmwood won the championship of the Lee Westerman Holiday Basketball tournament at Princeville on Wednesday.
The Trojans beat Tremont, 52-32. The Dunlap girls were runners-up at the Manual Holiday Tournament.
In boys hoops, Eureka beat Farmington late Wednesday to win the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament. Morton was runner-up to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament.
