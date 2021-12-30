ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fish rain from the sky in eastern Texas town as storms moved through

By Carolyn Roy, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpoPZ_0dYqduuj00

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL ) – It “rained fish” for a few minutes in Texarkana, Texas, Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through the area.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., according to James Audirsch, who works at the Orr Maxx, a used car dealership in eastern Texas. He says he and his co-worker, Brad Pratt, heard loud noises and looked outside only to see fish falling from the sky.

‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy

“There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere.”

Small fish could be seen sprinkled throughout the parking lot of the dealership, as well as the one across the street and the tire shop next door. Some were 4-5 inches long and appeared to be young white bass.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPnr5_0dYqduuj00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coIGM_0dYqduuj00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS staff))
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzlsE_0dYqduuj00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCRiO_0dYqduuj00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kucGi_0dYqduuj00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMNpN_0dYqduuj00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQAHB_0dYqduuj00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“Raining fish” is believed to be the result of a rare meteorological phenomenon in which a water spout moving over water sucks up small creatures such as fish and frogs, carrying them along until they lose steam before dropping their stunned passengers. Strong winds created by tornadoes or hurricanes can also send small species raining from the sky, according to the Library of Congress .

Similar incidents have been reported in which frogs and toads have also been seen falling from the sky.

In 2017, fish fell from the sky over an elementary school in California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California’s water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state’s snowpack is way above average for this time of year. “We are off to a great start,” said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
fox13news.com

Snow falls in Florida Panhandle following first winter storm of 2022

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. - The start of the new year has brought a surprise for Floridians in the Panhandle: snow. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook video of flakes falling in Fort Walton Beach. The video was captured from a Lowe's parking lot. The high on Sunday...
AL.com

Alabama snow January 2022: Pictures, videos of winter weather

Sunday night’s snow may be over but the ice could hang around parts of Alabama Monday morning. Folks are still posting their pictures and videos of the wintry weather. The National Weather Service has allowed winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories to expire overnight after snow moved out of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
KXAN

January forecast: What’s ahead for Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re now a third of the way into meteorological winter, which started Dec. 1. Even though it took until Jan. 2 for the first freeze in Austin, it’s hard to escape the fact that it’s starting to feel more like it should. January...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Hurricanes#Tornado#Used Cars#Extreme Weather#Ktal Kmss Staff
nbc16.com

Strong storm will impact Western Oregon Through Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. - Every area in Western Oregon is currently under some type of weather watch or warning. The wind is the first problem to deal with. There will be high winds across Western Oregon Sunday night into Monday morning. If you are along the coast expect sustained winds 40-50mph with gusts up to 65-75mph. Inland areas will see sustained winds from 20mph to 30mph with gusts as high as 45mph. Winds will begin to decrease through Monday morning. The recent heavy, wet snow most likely weakened tree branches and the wind will cause some tree branches to break and fall. this could also lead to downed power lines.
OREGON STATE
WOWK 13 News

Significant snow expected for parts of Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready, there is snow on the way and some of us are going to cash in on some impressive snowfall totals! A strengthening area of low pressure over the Carolinas has nudged north slightly than originally forecast, putting our region in line to pick up some wet snow! Watch how […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

Severe storms possible in Georgia tonight

After a roller coaster ride in temperatures, from the seventh coldest November to the fourth warmest December, we are about to see another major shift. That will include the possibility of a few severe storms on Sunday night. ** Check back for further updates later today!. A rapidly developing low...
news4sanantonio.com

Cameras record fish falling from the sky during storm in Texas

Texarkana, Texas - A Texas community witnessed more than rain and hail falling from the sky during a recent storm. Security video at Discount Wheel and Tire in Texas shows heavy rain coming down on Wednesday afternoon but to the surprise of many more than water was falling from the sky.
TEXAS STATE
klkntv.com

Texas couple nearly stranded in Nebraska snow storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Texas natives Joe and Jane Reeves did not expect to be spending New Year’s Day with their van broken down in Nebraska. “We lost our cruise control, and when the cruise control goes off, this van being the way it is, it messes everything else up,” Joe said.
WKRC

Video captures fish falling from the sky in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (WKRC/KSLA/CNN Newsource) - A Texas community witnessed more than rain and hail falling from the sky during a recent storm. Security video at Discount Wheel and Tire shows heavy rain coming down on Wednesday afternoon. But to the surprise of many, more than water was falling from the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Braces for First Hard Freeze Since February's Devastating Winter Storm

It will take only a matter of hours to usher in the chilliest air of the year as North Texas braces for a strong cold front on New Year’s Day. On an afternoon that looks feels more like an offering of spring, this New Year’s Eve promises more than a change of the calendar. Winter is coming too.
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy