The Tyler Junior College Wind Ensemble is about to take a historic turn in the spotlight. For 102 years, the Texas Music Educators Association has held an annual convention of Texas elementary through college music programs, including band, choir, orchestra and elementary music. It is one of the largest such gatherings in the country, attracting some 10,000 active music educators and about 30,000 attendees from across the nation and around the world each year.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO