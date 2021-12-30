ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Streveler: Restored to practice squad

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Streveler (undisclosed) was restored to Baltimore's practice squad from the...

www.cbssports.com

Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
FanSided

Details of Antonio Brown meltdown keep getting more bizarre [Updated]

Antonio Brown leaving the sidelines and quitting the Buccaneers midgame was strange enough, but the details thereafter are even weirder. Just when you think Antonio Brown, he of a helmet-related drama, frostbitten feet, fake vaccine card and much more infamy, couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, he somehow found a way — perhaps the worst possible.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail. Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago. He posted a photo wishing him luck and to...
NFL

