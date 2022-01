Tennessee is losing a couple of senior starters from its secondary after the 2021 season, but the Vols will get one of them back for an extra season. Starting safety Trevon Flowers announced via social media on Tuesday he plans to return to the Vols for a second senior season in 2022, taking advantage of the free Covid-exempt year all players got from the NCAA for the 2020 season. Flowers, who went through Senior Day before the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt in November, started 12 of 13 games in 2021 and finished as Tennessee's third-leading tackler.

