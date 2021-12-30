ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dr. Roach: For older people at risk, statins still make sense

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Dr. Roach: I am a 79-year-old woman in good physical condition — a gardener and lap swimmer. The only medication I take is vitamin D. My cholesterol readings for the past few years have shown a total cholesterol of about 200, with HDL 77 and LDL of 105. Is this...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: AFib diagnosis has reader in search of normal sinus rhythm

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 76-year-old man. I became aware of an increase in my resting heart rate in April 2021, going from a resting rate of 48 to 74 beats per minute in a six-day period. It is persistent. This led me to a cardiologist who diagnosed me with atrial fibrillation three weeks ago. I bruise and bleed easily, and do not want to take more blood thinners. I had a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 2. Both my cardiologist and electrophysiologist confirmed there is a 2.2% to 2.5% chance of stroke from nonvalvular-related AFib with a 1% chance of stroke even if taking blood thinners. Both immediately recommended Xarelto, Eliquis or at a minimum an aspirin a day. My math tells me that taking blood thinners provides a 1.2% to 1.5% benefit in preventing a stroke. Do you concur with that assessment? Isn't that a low-risk number for the negative side effects blood thinners produce in me?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Is olive oil the right remedy for dry skin in the ear canal?

Dear Dr. Roach • I live in a very dry climate, and I struggle with dry skin all over my body. Lately I have been having a lot of dry, flaky skin in my ear canal. I have no ear pain, and my ears are not itchy. I believe I have dry skin in my ears, and I have been told by nonmedical professionals to put a couple drops of olive oil in my ears.
SKIN CARE
centennialcitizen.net

Isolation and loneliness carry health risks for older Americans

We’re heading into the holiday season, which is often embraced as a time to get together with friends and family to celebrate traditional holidays. However, what can be a joyous time for some, may be difficult for older adults who are more vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness. Particularly during the holiday season. In fact, a recent report showed that nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statins#Blood Test#Vitamin D
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Many vaccines require multiple doses

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it's months or a year or two before the second one is required, if I remember giving my kids their vaccinations and the scheduling requirements. And no, I'm not vaccinated yet. I have trouble with things that are being shoved down my throat, requiring me to sign off on my rights, as this obviously hasn't been put through normal tests. I didn't have to sign off on any vaccinations for all three of my children, so I'm not sure why they're expecting me to sign off on these ones -- other than the fact that they've been rushed and the manufacturing companies don't want to be liable for the mistakes that they've possibly made.
HEALTH
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Cataract surgery switches out a cloudy lens for a clearer view

DEAR DR. ROACH: When should a person have cataract surgery, and can you ever have them removed? I am concerned, as I am a 65-year-old male with cataracts. Can glasses be prescribed so I never need surgery? I ask because I know people who had surgery and had a special lens put in (may I add, not covered by insurance) and did well at first then lost some sight because of inflammation behind the eye and had to use prescription eyedrops for weeks. I do not want this same issue.
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Is reluctance to prescribe certain medications warranted?

Dear Dr. Roach • Recently, I’ve noted within the medical community a dramatic increase in resistance to prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines at the same time. I have been taking one 0.5 mg clonazepam at night for insomnia and one, or at the most two, 5 mg Percocet per day for pain as needed. Since the Percocet is “as needed,” I’ve probably taken no more than 50 in the past 15 years, as I simply do not like the effects on my digestive system. Plus, I have the paradoxical effect where Percocet stimulates me and keeps me from sleeping. To understand the sudden resistance to this combination in the medical community, I tried to research the issue online. While there is a lot of information that says both drugs work roughly the same way and can have a compounding and dangerous effect on respiration, everything I have read talks about overdosing and why this is particularly relevant for people who are addicted. However, I can find nothing about dosage or conservative use. Is there any research that demonstrates that my usage is particularly dangerous? — S.P.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Blood pressure med caused terrible leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had been taking: amlodipine. My research showed that in very few cases (lucky me), cramping resulted. My cardiologist won't believe that amlodipine causes this cramping, and he is insisting that I go back to using amlodipine, which does do a great job of controlling my blood pressure readings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
alternativemedicine.com

Helping make sense of chronic pain.

Outwit, outplay, outlast. Just like the motto on television show Survivor, a three-pronged approach to learning about pain could improve the lives of people experiencing chronic pain, according to new research from the University of South Australia. Conducted by UniSA PhD candidate and 2021 Australian Survivor champion, Hayley Leake, the...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
Insider

How much alcohol you have to drink before it weakens your immune system

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Alcohol does weaken the immune system, when consumed excessively. One to two drinks a day is generally considered safe, and likely doesn't weaken the immune system significantly. You...
DRINKS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Causes of Sudden High Blood Pressure

Sudden high blood pressure occurs in some persons under stress or excitement. Certain medications can also cause sudden high blood pressure. When you experience stress, your body releases certain chemicals to raise your blood pressure. It’s not clear why this happens, but it may be due to the hormones that get triggered by the brain during stressful situations. People who have “nervous tension” often develop temporary increases in blood pressure after periods of prolonged anxiety.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: How to decide among COVID-19 booster options

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 65-year-old man in good health. In March 2021 I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I understand I am eligible to receive a booster. I also understand that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says I may receive any of the three vaccines, but that they do not recommend one over the other.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
cherokeephoenix.org

65 or older? It’s time to assess the risk of pneumococcal pneumonia

STATEPOINT MEDIA – Now, more than ever, you’re likely acutely aware of the importance of helping protect your lung health. As you return to doing the things you love, it’s essential to understand the risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, a potentially serious lung infection that can strike anyone at any time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy