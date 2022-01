As the COVID-19 numbers go up and the hospitals and healthcare workers are stymied by the overwhelming flood, I write this to those who call themselves “Christian” in our community. Please note, by the way, this doesn’t mean that we are anything special ... rather, it means that we are called to be servants. And what better time than the Christmas season to recall the words in Philippians 2:1-5?

