ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Wes Iwundu: Returns to action Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Iwundu notched eight points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 18 points in return

Huerter recorded 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers. Huerter had missed the Hawks' past six games while in league health and safety protocols, but we has able to return to the court and log a hefty amount of minutes Monday. The 23-year-old finished third on the team in scoring and efficiently converted half of his field-goal attempts, though he didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats. The lack of a well-rounded skill set -- Huerter is posting just 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.4 steals per game on the season -- limits his fantasy value, though he has some low-end appeal with averages of 10.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers per contest.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Iwundu
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Fg#Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy