‘This World Is Just So Cruel’: Family Gathers To Honor Alyssa & Jimmy Maldonado

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A large memorial is taking shape along South Broadway in front of the Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo. Flowers, candles and mementos. The family of the people killed at one of more than a half dozen crime scenes on Monday’s shooting find it comforting.

“It’s heartwarming to see the love and care the community and family members have,” said Angelo Martinez, nephew of shooting victims. Jimmy Maldonado was injured and his wife, Alyssa, was killed.

(credit: CBS)

“Make this a better place than it is now,” he said.

Martinez was relighting candles that had gone out with care and was joined by other family members who came to remember Alyssa. They also thought about Jimmy who he shared was improving and being moved out of ICU.

Alyssa and Jimmy Maldonado (credit: Maldonado family)

“The family is taking it hard. Obviously we’re thankful and lucky that Jimmy’s in the situation he’s at right now, but we’re heartbroken over Alyssa.” This was not the only place they visited Wednesday night. “We’re on our little loop right now,” he explained.

They had been to the spots where two other victims, Sarah Steck and Danny Scofield were killed earlier.

“With all this stuff happening we just felt like we needed to stop by and see Sarah’s place and Danny’s place.”

(credit: CBS)

Also at the memorial Wednesday night, Michelle Moreno and her daughter Briana Nunez, cousins to slain shop owner Alicia Cardenas.

“It hurts. It hurts more than anything. I don’t know how to feel,” said Briana. “This world is just so cruel, there’s tests left and right.”

Her mother added, “We never thought in a million years that this would happen, Ever, ever.”

Michelle said her cousin, whom she grew up with, had always been a strong person.

“She has always been like that even as a kid… She was pretty great. She was very outgoing.” Alicia she shared, was supportive to all. “She rallied for everybody. You know she was a huge, huge, huge person here in Colorado.”

Not on their minds, was the killer.

“I don’t even know what this person is. You know, he just, I don’t even know. I’m just at a loss for words,” said Michelle.

“Last thing on my mind is him. Right now it’s everyone here,” said Angelo.

Those were the people supporting them and the families of all the victims.

“Just keep loving and supporting your family members your friends your community, your people that’s it,” said Angelo.

CBS Denver

Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada Dies After Being Evacuated From Marshall Fire Twice

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members say smoke inhalation likely contributed to the death of Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada, a 58-year-old man who was bed-ridden when the Marshall Fire ripped through his neighborhood Thursday. Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada (credit: GoFundMe) “It was maybe 10 or 15 minutes that we had total to get Chalo out of the house from the minute that we knew what was going on,” said Chrissy Miller, a long-time family friend. Miller was visiting the Quesada family on Thursday. She considers Chalo a brother and was in town because she knew he didn’t have long to live. “We were having a...
CBS Denver

