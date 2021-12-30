ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Gorman writes poem, ‘New Day’s Lyric,’ to mark end of 2021

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
New poem: Amanda Gorman made headlines when she recited a poem during President Joe Biden's inauguration. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press )

NEW YORK — Amanda Gorman, whose poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January made her an international sensation, is ending 2021 on an inspiring note with a new work.

Gorman, 23, who read “The Hill We Climb” at the Capitol on Jan. 20, introduced “New Day’s Lyric” to herald the end of 2021, People reported.

Gorman unveiled the poem and a video of her reciting the work on her Instagram account.

“New Day’s Lyric” is a five-stanza, 48-line poem that touches on themes of struggle and healing, according to The Associated Press.

In an interview with Vanity Fair before the poem’s release, Gorman said her newest work was partly inspired by the stories of grief and perseverance she has seen shared on social media. That made her believe it was appropriate to publish her poem on a social media platform.

>> Biden, Harris inauguration: Who is poet Amanda Gorman?

In an email to the AP, Gorman said her inspiration to write “New Day’s Lyric” came from her wanting “to write a lyric to honor the hardships, hurt, hope and healing of 2021 while also harkening the potential of 2022.”

“This is such a unique New Year’s Day, because even as we toast our glasses to the future, we still have our heads bowed for what has been lost,” Gorman wrote in her email. “I think one of the most important things the new year reminds us is of that old adage: This too shall pass. You can’t relive the same day twice -- meaning every dawn is a new one, and every year an opportunity to step into the light.”

The Los Angeles native left a positive note to her more than 3.8 million social media followers, People reported.

“I’m always shy to quote my own poems, but I believe it in my bones when I say: ‘Come, look up with kindness yet, for wherever we come together, we will forever overcome,’” Gorman said.

Gorman -- who became the first national youth poet laureate in 2017 -- published the poetry collection “Call Us What We Carry” earlier this month, CNN reported. After her poem on Inauguration Day, Gorman performed a poem for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 titled “Chorus of the Captains.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Slays In Black Mini Romper With Her ‘Boo’ Barack On NYE — Photo

Bow down! The former First Lady looked like a queen as she celebrated NYE by sharing an adorable snap with her “boo” Barack. See the fabulous photo here!. Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 57-year-old former First Lady took to her Instagram on the first day of the new year to share an adorable photo (below) of herself in a gorgeous ensemble while posing with her husband Barack Obama, 60, at their big NYE celebration. The insanely cute couple both rocked star-shaped glasses with “2022” on them for the festivities as they wrapped their arms around each other. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” Michelle captioned the snap.
U.S. POLITICS
