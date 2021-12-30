2 wounded in gym during prep basketball tournament at Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were wounded during a shooting at a high school basketball tournament at Catawba College in North Carolina on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident began with a fight near the concession stand of the gym, the Salisbury Post reported. West Rowan High School was leading North Rowan High School 33-27 at halftime during the Sam Moir Basketball Tournament when the shots were fired, according to the newspaper.

Salisbury police said two male juveniles were shot in the lobby area of Goodman Gym, WRAL-TV reported. One juvenile was taken to Baptist Hospital while the other was taken to Rowan Medical Center, the television station reported.

Police did not release the age of the two victims.

Investigators estimated that between 300 to 400 people were attending the game, WGHP-TV reported. The school district tweeted shortly before 9:30 p.m. EST that the remainder of the tournament had been canceled.

Around 8:30 p.m., EST Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place order for those who were currently on campus, WSOC-TV reported. Two hours later, the college announced that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted. However, residents on campus were asked to remain indoors until 6 a.m., the television station reported.

