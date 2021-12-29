Ravens release first injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Rams

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 17 down multiple players due to injuries as well as a COVID-19 outbreak that has ravaged locker rooms across the league. Despite the luck the team has had, they hold an 8-7 record and are just one game back in the win column of first place in the crowded AFC North with two games left in the regular season.

On Wednesday, the Ravens released their first injury report of the week ahead of a Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The report was long, like previous weeks, with numerous players not participating to start the week. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice in a limited role after missing the last two weeks, possibly giving the team a much-needed boost heading into Sunday.

Jackson headlined the list for the third-straight week. The former league MVP suffered a sprained ankle in a Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, forcing him to miss the last two weeks. On Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on the status of Jackson heading into Sunday.

“I’m really hopeful. I told you, like I said last week, I’m hopeful for all of our quarterbacks, of course, starting with Lamar [Jackson]. He’s our starting quarterback. He’s our guy, and I really want to see him out there on Sunday. I know the fans do, and I know that most of all, Lamar does. So, he’s going to do everything he can to be out there. You can’t make a promise, because we don’t know. We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring; it’s not for us to know. So, I’m hopeful. Tyler [Huntley] will be ready to go; he’ll be back here. He should be back in here tomorrow, and of course, Josh [Johnson] is also practicing today as well, and Chris Streveler is practicing since he’s back from COVID. So, we have some guys back, and that’s a benefit to us.”

The only other player who was limited in practice on was outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Ravens had eight players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to injuries and illness. Those players included cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), safety Anthony Levine Sr. (knee), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), guards Tyre Phillips (knee) and Ben Powers (foot) and linebackers Malik Harrison (illness) and Odafe Oweh (foot).

Closing out the report is guard Kevin Zeitler, cornerback Tavon Young and outside linebacker Justin Houston who were each given a day of rest.