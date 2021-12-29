ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens activate seven players from Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Kevin Oestreicher
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have seen COVID-19 make its way through their locker room over the last few weeks. The team has had to place many players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, causing them to miss one or multiple games.

Despite losing so many pieces for varying amounts of time, Baltimore announced some good news on Wednesday, as they activated seven total players from the Resrve/COVID-19 list in outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, safety Geno Stone, practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler and practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe.

The Ravens getting back so many players is a big deal. Houston and Bowser are two of the team’s best pass rushing options, while stone provides depth in the secondary. Board and Welch are key on special teams, while Streveler and Sharpe are important depth pieces. As the week goes on, hopefully Baltimore can get the rest of the players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list back as well.

