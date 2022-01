I can barely believe it's once again that time of year when I sit down and look through everything we drove during the last 12 months to see what stood out. And what a 12 months they've been, with a number of highly anticipated new models, including quite a few new battery electric vehicles. In fact, more than half of my top 10 are BEVs, which says good things about ever-expanding consumer options. Read on to find out what impressed in 2021.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO