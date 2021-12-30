ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 30

 5 days ago

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI (.SSMI) was seen opening 0.2% higher at 12,947 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

A preliminary investigation by Credit Suisse found that its Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in July during a visit to Britain when the country's COVID-19 rules required him to be in quarantine, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Wisekey (WIHN.S) said it expects 2021 revenues around $20 million WIHN.S

* Relief Therapeutics (RLFB.S) reports U.S. collab. partner announces filing breakthrough therapy request for aviptadil in pts at immediate risk of death from covid-19 despite treatment w/remdesivir, other approved therapies RLFB.S

* Polyphor (POLN.S) closes merger with Enbiotix and is renamed Spexis POLN.S

ECONOMY

Swiss December KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 106.4.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

