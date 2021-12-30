ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complete Box Score: Miami 91, NC State 83

By R. Cory Smith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FL. -- NC State built a solid lead and once again faltered down the stretch in a 91-83 loss to Miami on the road. The Wolfpack (7-6, 0-2 ACC) dropped its fourth straight game as Miami (10-3, 2-0 ACC) surged in the second half to comeback from being down 64-56...

Comments / 0

 

