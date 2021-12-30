Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Tide edge No. 14 Vols

Keon Ellis drilled a 3-pointer with 41.7 seconds left Wednesday night to give No. 19 Alabama the lead for good in a 73-68 win over No. 14 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Volunteers (9-3, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) led 68-67 following Olivier Nkamhoua’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining, but the Crimson Tide (10-3, 1-0) responded. Ellis made just 3 of 9 shots on the night, but he hit the one that most mattered.

Alabama’s JD Davison and Noah Gurley combined to make three of four foul shots in the final 30 seconds to put the contest away. Gurley, a Furman transfer, came off the bench to post game-high totals of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Nkamhoua led the Volunteers with 15 points and nine rebounds.

No. 3 Purdue 104, Nicholls State 90

Zach Edey needed just 16 minutes of action to score 21 points and teammate Jaden Ivey added 19 as the Boilermakers rolled to a nonconference victory over the Colonels in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue (12-1) hit 14 of 29 shots from beyond the arc, with 11 of the 3-pointers coming in the first half. For the game the Boilermakers shot 57.4 percent from the floor.

Ty Gordon hit nine 3-pointers on his way to 29 points for Nicholls State (8-6). Ryghe Lyons scored 20 and Latrell Jones added 18 for the Colonels.

No. 6 Kansas 88, Nevada 61

Christian Braun scored 22 points and Ochai Agbaji added 16 as the Jayhawks forced 21 turnovers and blistered the Wolf Pack in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (10-1), which secured Nevada as a fill-in on a night it had been scheduled to play Harvard, struggled offensively at times but still shot 53.8 percent for its sixth straight victory.

Nevada (6-5) shot just 37.5 percent. Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Grant Sherfield each scored a team-high 16 points but hit just 6-for-19 and 7-for-17 from the floor, respectively.

No. 10 Michigan State 81, High Point 68

Gabe Brown had 24 points and seven rebounds as the Spartans extended their winning streak to six games by pulling away from the Panthers in East Lansing, Mich.

Joey Hauser contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan State (11-2). Malik Hall had 13 points and five assists, A.J. Hoggard supplied 10 points and eight assists and Julius Marble tossed in 10 points.

Jaden House led High Point (6-7) with 18 points. Zach Austin had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

No. 11 Auburn 70, No. 16 LSU 56

Visiting LSU missed its first 16 shots from the floor against Auburn and could not overcome an early 18-1 deficit. LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) had been the last remaining undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference and one of just five unbeaten teams in the nation.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler led Auburn (12-1, 1-0) in scoring with 16 points apiece. Xavier Pinson scored 13 points to lead LSU, but he hit just 3 of 11 shots from the floor and committed six turnovers before fouling out.

LSU experienced its worst shooting night of the season, finishing 18 of 63 (28.6 percent) from the floor, including 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) from 3-point range. The visitors started the game by going more than 10 minutes without making a field-goal attempt.

No. 21 Providence 70, No. 15 Seton Hall 65

Noah Horchler drained four of his five 3-pointers in the first half and the Friars stayed the course late in the game for a win over the visiting Pirates.

Horchler posted 17 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs. Nate Watson and Jared Bynum scored 14 points apiece for Providence (12-1, 2-0 Big East).

Seton Hall (9-2, 0-1), playing its first game since Dec. 12 due to a COVID-19 pause, received 13 points and 11 rebounds from Alexis Yetna. Jared Rhoden produced 10 points and 10 boards.

No. 18 Kentucky 83, Missouri 56

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats past the Tigers in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener at Lexington, Ky.

TyTy Washington Jr. scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 20 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 SEC). The Wildcats have averaged a robust 92 points while winning their last three games and have won 10 consecutive home games dating back to last season.

Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman led Missouri (6-7, 0-1) with 10 points each. The Tigers played without coach Cuonzo Martin, who stayed home following a positive COVID-19 test. Assistant coach Cornell Mann took over on an interim basis.

No. 24 Wisconsin 89, Illinois State 85

Steven Crowl scored a career-high 21 points and Johnny Davis added 20 as the Badgers held off the Redbirds in a nonconference game at Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin (10-2), playing without five reserves, led by 17 early in the second half but saw Illinois State pull within 73-72 with just under five minutes left.

Antonio Reeves had 23 points for the Redbirds (8-6) before fouling out with 1:13 left. Illinois State’s Sy Chatman had 22 points but fouled out in the closing minute.

–Field Level Media

