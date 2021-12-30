ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ALERT: Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Significant Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - PSFE, BFT

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE; BFT) securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 8, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Wiley v. Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, No. 21-cv-10611 (S.D.N.Y.). Commenced on December 10, 2021 and pending before Judge Alison J. Nathan, the Paysafe class action lawsuit charges Paysafe and certain of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II's ("FTAC") top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Paysafe class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Paysafe class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than February 8, 2022.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: FTAC was a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC" or "blank-check company") formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Paysafe provides digital commerce solutions and claims that its solutions extend beyond the card-based payments functionality of traditional payment vendors by providing the advanced capabilities of digital wallets, alternative payment methods, and digital currency transactions. On December 7, 2020, FTAC announced that it and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger, and that upon closing of the transaction the newly combined company will operate as Paysafe with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSFE. Prior to the merger, FTAC's common shares traded on the NYSE under the symbol BFT.

The Paysafe class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (ii) Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (iii) new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (iv) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Paysafe's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 11, 2021, Paysafe announced that it was revising its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 downward from a range of $1,530 - $1,550 to a range of $1,470 - $1,480. Paysafe attributed the revision to "[g]ambling regulations and softness in key European markets and performance challenges impacting the Digital Wallet segment" and "[t]he modified scope and timing of new eCommerce customer agreements relative to the Company's original expectations for these agreements." On this news, Paysafe's share price fell by more than 40%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Paysafe securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Paysafe class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Paysafe class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Paysafe class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Paysafe class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP 655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900 jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-paysafe-limited-fka-foley-trasimene-acquisition-corp-ii-investors-with-significant-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit---psfe-bft-301451311.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (MMAT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 15, 2021, Meta released its third quarter financial report and subsequently revealed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Instadose Pharma Corp. F/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (INSD) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTC: INSD) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") temporarily suspended trading of Instadose...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Bft#Investors#Psfe#Wiley V#Paysafe Limited F K#Ii#Ftac#Capital Stock Exchange
TheStreet

MERGER OF CERITY PARTNERS AND BROUWER & JANACHOWSKI, LLC CREATES $45 BILLION WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRM

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's premier independent wealth management firms, today announced it has merged with Mill Valley, California-based Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC. In so doing, Cerity Partners enhances its capabilities and West Coast depth, and now advises on more than $45 billion in client assets. Brouwer & Janachowski was advised by Park Sutton Advisors whose team was led by Steven Levitt, Founder and Managing Director. The combined firm will operate under the Cerity Partners name.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NVEI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nuvei Corporation Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVEI

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) resulting from allegations that Nuvei may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARVL INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Arrival SA Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ARVL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Arrival SA (ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Arrival securities during the Class...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Innovative MedTech's Subsidiary Signs Deal With Visa Franchise To Expand Franchise Growth Strategy

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SarahCare, a 28-location adult day care franchisor, is expanding its franchising growth strategy by partnering with Visa Franchise, a premier E-2 business advisor for individuals and families in search of business investments that would enable them to qualify for an E-2 investor visa.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta Materials" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT, TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PLTK Investor Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Playtika Holding Corp. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Playtika securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (b) Playtika securities between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pltk.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TNT; PKKFF Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.) (FFIE, FFIEW) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.) ("Faraday" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIE, FFIEW) on behalf of purchasers of Faraday securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ffie.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 8, 2022 - RAAS

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cloopen Group Holding Limited("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering;and/or (b) between February 9, 2021and May 10, 2021, inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:
LAW
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ: DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DESKTOP METAL, INC. (NYSE: DM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. (NASDAQ: BLI) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 , inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RVNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Redwire Corporation F/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. - RDW

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("Redwire" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Redwire...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Case - HOOD

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Robinhood's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Golubowski v. Robinhood Markets, Inc., No. 21-cv-09767 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 17, 2021 and assigned to Judge Edward M. Chen, the Robinhood class action lawsuit charges Robinhood, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Robinhood's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy