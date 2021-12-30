ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 20 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

By Dave Acuña
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re almost in 2022! What better way to look forward to the coming year than taking a look at the most awaited games that will come out next year. Here’s a list of games that we would definitely love to get our hands on. 20 most anticipated...

Tomb Raider Trilogy Free For a Limited Time on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store recently announced that they are giving away the Tomb Raider trilogy for free for a limited time. Users have until January 6th, 2022 to redeem Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.
PlayStation Now January 2022 Six Game Line Up Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has just announced their line up for PlayStation Now January 2022. Starting in January 4th, 2022 players can have access to six new distinct games; Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Fury Unleashed, Unturned, Super Time Force Ultra, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition.
Brutal Space Horror Game Syndrome Coming to Nintendo Switch

Publisher RedDeerGames has just announced that it will be releasing its sci-fi survival horror game, Syndrome, for the Nintendo Switch. A PlayStation version is said to be coming later this year. About Syndrome. Players wake up from cryosleep aboard the Valkenburg – the most advanced science space station in the...
Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC To Launch on Steam and Epic Games This Spring

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions have announced that they will be releasing Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC and it will launch simultaneously on both Steam and Epic Games Store in Spring 2022. According to 505 Games, Death Stranding Director’s Cut will, for the first time, incorporate Intel’s...
All Riven Gate Collectibles – Halo Infinite Guide

Riven Gate is one of the sectors that the UNSC badly needed to retake from the Banished as it’s the only point that is still “terrestrially” attached to a chunk of the halo’s eastern side, thus makes it a strategic site, not to mention that there are still surviving UNSC personnel that got stuck there.
How to Find Arcade Game Zone Easter Egg in Halo Infinite

The Arcade machine Game Zone Easter Egg in Halo Infinite is easily missable. Most players rush through Outpost Tremonius, skipping over the area where the arcade machine is hidden because they are eager to get back to the story. However, there is an easter egg to be found and it’s well worth the effort.
Marvel and DC Movies Lead Fandango's Top 10 Most Anticipated Films of 2022

We're now a few days away before we welcome the year 2022. While we're still grappling with the ongoing pandemic especially with the rising cases of the Omicron variant, a lot of fans are still hopeful and looking forward to the new year given the numerous films that are set to be released all throughout the year.
How to Earn Valor Fast in Halo Infinite

Earning Valor in Halo Infinite is essential. As you gain more points, you will unlock additional resources like more kinds of weapons and vehicles, as well as marine reinforcements that will surely help turn the tide to your favor. What is Valor in Halo Infinite?. Valor is a points system...
Latest The Callisto 2022 Trailer Reveals Voice Cast

Developer GIB Games has released a new trailer for its upcoming VR murder mystery adventure game set in the future, The Callisto. Along with new game footage, the trailer announced several of its main voice actors, including veteran video game voice actor, Jon St. John. The 2-minute trailer showcased the...
All Repository Collectibles – Halo Infinite

Master Chief will find himself in the Repository on different part of the Zeta Halo while trying to rescue the Pilot in the hands of Escharum, after progressing later into Halo Infinite’s story. There are only a few collectibles in this section, but one of them can be quite challenging to get, so we’re here to help with another guide.
PlayStation Tournaments PS5 Coming Later This Year

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan took to the stage at CES 2022 and delivered a keynote speech that confirmed that PlayStation Tournaments will be coming to PS5 later this year. “This year we’re also planning to introduction a new Tournaments feature on PS5.” announced Ryan. Jim Ryan did not...
The Independent

Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re more than a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply-chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on...
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
TheWrap

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Join Top 10 Highest Grossing Films of All Time

Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is on the path to becoming one of the Top 10 highest-grossing films in U.S. box office history. With no new releases on New Year’s weekend, the same box office trends of Christmas weekend continued to play out with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” still dominating, “Sing 2” finding life as a family alternative, and everything else earning minimal numbers.
Genshin Impact Releases “Shenhe: Crane in the Wild” Character Demo

MiHoYo recently shared a new character demo for their game, Genshin Impact. The latest trailer focuses on the 5 star Cryo wielder, Shenhe. She is touted as having an “immensely strong will” and talents for adepti arts. Shenhe is set to release alongside Yun Jin in update 2.4 tomorrow on January 5th, 2022.
Escape from Tarkov Corporate Secrets Quest Complete Guide

The Corporate Secrets quest in Escape from Tarkov, is an exploration quest that you can accept from the Mechanic is where he’ll ask you to snoop inside the offices of the Water Treatment Plant in the new Lighthouse map. The Mechanic suspects that there’s something going on inside the...
