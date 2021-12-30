ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of DocGo Inc. - DCGO; DCGOW

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DocGo Inc. ("DocGo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DCGO; DCGOW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DocGo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 22, 2021, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, DocGo disclosed that "[o]n November 22, 2021, the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee"), based on the recommendation of and after consultation with management, concluded that the Company's (i) audited balance sheet as of December 8, 2020 (the "Audited Balance Sheet") filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 14, 2020, as amended as set forth in the Restated Form 10-K (as defined below), (ii) audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (together with the Audited Balance Sheet, the "Audited Affected Financials"), as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021 (the "Restated Form 10-K"), (iii) unaudited financial statements as of March 31, 2021 (the "Q-1 Unaudited Financials") contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 28, 2021, (iv) unaudited financial statements as of June 30, 2021 (together with the Q-1 Unaudited Financials, the "Unaudited Affected Financials") contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021 and (v) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021, should no longer be relied upon due to the error described above. The Company intends to reflect the error in an amendment to (1) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (to include restatements with respect to the Audited Affected Financials) (the "Amended Form 10-K") and (2) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 (to include restatements with respect to the Unaudited Affected Financials) (the "Amended Form 10-Q"). Similarly, the related press releases, stockholder communications, investor presentations or other communications describing relevant portions of the Company's financial statements for these periods, should no longer be relied upon."

On this news, DocGo's stock price fell $0.34 per share, or 4.04%, to close at $8.06 per share on November 23, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

