ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment IQIYI, Inc. And Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - GS; MS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley (together, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-10999, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).

If you are a shareholder who purchased iQIYI shares during the Class Period, you have until January 31, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office investment fund, was founded and run by Sung Kook Hwang ("Hwang"), a former portfolio manager of Tiger Asia Management, a hedge fund he also founded.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as two of Archegos' prime brokers, helping it make trades and lending it capital in the form of margin lending.

Archegos took big, concentrated positions in companies such as ViacomCBS Inc. ("ViacomCBS"), Vipshop Holdings Ltd., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., Gaotu Techedu, Inc., Baidu Inc., iQIYI, and Tencent Holdings Ltd. through financial instruments called "total return swaps," whereby the underlying securities are held by banks that broker the investments.

Unbeknownst to investors and regulators, several large brokerage banks, including Defendants, each had simultaneously allowed Archegos to take on billions of dollars of exposure to volatile equities through swaps contracts, dramatically elevating the risk posed by these concentrated positions.

On March 23, 2021 ViacomCBS announced a new $3 billion offering to help fund investments in its streaming service, Paramount+, which had launched earlier in the month.

On March 25, 2021, one of Wall Street's most influential research firms, MoffettNathanson, published a report questioning ViacomCBS's value, downgrading the stock to a "sell," and setting a price target of only $55 per share, compared to the company's $85 offer. "We never, ever thought we would see Viacom[CBS] trading close to $100 per share," read the report. "Obviously, neither did ViacomCBS's management," it continued, citing the new stock offering.

In the wake of that report, ViacomCBS's stock cratered, losing more than half its value in less than a week. Indeed, by the close of trading on Friday, March 26, 2021, ViacomCBS was worth $48 per share.

This proved to be extremely problematic for Archegos, which had traded ViacomCBS on margin. Because Archegos had to maintain a certain amount of collateral to satisfy its lenders, and since the value of ViacomCBS stock drastically declined, Archegos needed enough collateral to cover, or else a margin call (where the lender can force a sell-off of the stock to bring the investor back into compliance with margin requirements), could be triggered.

On March 27, 2021, it was reported that Archegos failed to cover and, as a result, had to liquidate more than $20 billion of its leveraged equity positions on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants sold a large number of iQIYI shares during the week of March 22, 2021, while in possession of material, non-public information. According to subsequent media reports, Defendants unloaded large block trades consisting of shares of Archegos' doomed bets, including billions worth of iQIYI securities, late Thursday, March 25, 2021, before the Archegos story reached the public, sending iQIYI's shares into a complete tailspin.

As a result of these sales, Defendants avoided billions in losses combined.

Defendants knew, or were reckless in not knowing, that they were prohibited from trading based on this confidential market-moving information, but traded anyway, disposing to Plaintiff and other members of the Class their iQIYI shares before the news about Archegos was announced and iQIYI's shares plummeted.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-iqiyi-inc-and-against-goldman-sachs-group-inc-and-morgan-stanley-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline---gs-ms-301451751.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Instadose Pharma Corp. F/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (INSD) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTC: INSD) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") temporarily suspended trading of Instadose...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Agrify Corporation Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - AGFY

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) resulting from allegations that Agrify may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Agrify securities you may be...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline In Securities Class Action - PSFE, BFT

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STXB, GCP, ARNA, JUPW; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Simmons First National Corporation. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Pomerantz Llp#The Company#District Court#Sections 20a#The Exchange Act#U S C#Complaint#Tiger Asia Management#Vipshop Holdings
TheStreet

ARVL INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Arrival SA Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ARVL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Arrival SA (ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Arrival securities during the Class...
MARKETS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (MMAT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 15, 2021, Meta released its third quarter financial report and subsequently revealed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In KE Holdings Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or "the Company") (NYSE: BEKE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

ZME Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zhangmen Education Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zhangmen American Depositary Shares of Zhangmen in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO"), conducted on or about June 8, 2021. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zme.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 18, 2022 - RETA

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report and/or sold Reata put options between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ONTF Deadline Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ON24, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2022

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) on behalf of purchasers of ON24 common stock pursuant and/or traceable to ON24's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ontf.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 , inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. (NASDAQ: BLI) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

DESKTOP METAL, INC. (NYSE: DM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Zillow Group, Inc. - Z, ZG

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: Z, ZG), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 18, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc.) (PKKFF; TNT)

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: PKKFF) (NASDAQ: TNT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation And Certain Officers - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09293 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

BIDU Investor Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Baidu, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report common stock between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bidu.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DEADLINE TODAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 27, 2021 - TMC

NEW YORK,, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. ("TMC" or the "Company") (TMC) between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy