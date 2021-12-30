Harrison brothers have strong showing at Kenston

Madison’s Jack Harrison, left, and his brother Jamie Harrison after their matches at the Kenston Invitational wrestling tournament Wednesday afternoon. By Mike Shaffer | Star Beacon

BAINBRIDGE — For Madison’s Harrison brothers, motivation came from some unusual places during Wednesday’s Kenston Invitational wrestling tournament.

Jack Harrison took second in the 120-pound bracket, Jamie was third at 113.

For Jack Harrison, a boost of adrenaline came from fighting off his back. While for the older brother Jamie, it came in a second-chance match against the same kid who knocked him out of the upper bracket.

The tournament started well for both brothers until a one-point loss to Jake Lentz sent Jamie Harrison to the bottom bracket.

Meanwhile, the younger Harrison pinned his way through his first two bouts on his way to Wednesday’s semifinal round.

Things did not look good early. Crestwood’s Mason Daniels built a 6-0 lead and had Jack Harrison fighting off his back to stay alive.

“Nothing is determined in the first period though,” Jack Harrison said. “Usually, I come out cold in the first period, I need to warm up better I guess. But if I survive, I will get the determination.”

That determination showed up as he scored an escape to go with a takedown in the second period, then ended the match in the third with the pin.

With his younger brother in the finals, brother Jamie was on a course for redemption.

He got it by pinning his way through two bottom bracket matches to not only get into the third-place match but also get a rematch with Lentz.

This time, it was Jamie Harrison coming out on top of a close one, 4-3 in the final.

“I had some revenge motivation going for me today,” he said. “I do a lot better against kids that I’ve wrestled before. I kind of know what to expect.”

A state alternate a year ago, Jamie Harrison should have all the motivation needed to win the one more match he needs to get a trip to Columbus in a couple of months.

He said improving on his aggressiveness will be key to making sure his season does not end one weekend shy.

“I’ve had a few matches the past couple of weeks where I went cold and didn’t feel so good,” he said. “I picked it up a little this tournament. I wish I could have picked it up a little earlier and gotten to the finals, but it is what it is and I’ll just get back at it and see what I can learn from it.”

Aside from the Harrisons, Charlie Wade and Addison Trisket took fifth at 126 and 138.

Not all the Madison wrestlers took Jack Harrison’s script, but many of them came from behind to get into the place matches.

Coach Andrew Tomaso certainly appreciated the fight several of his young guys showed on the mat.

“We had three straight come-from-behind wins in the quarterfinals,” Tomaso said. “It says a lot for the kids that we’re finding ways to win matches instead of ways to lose them. We have only one senior [Wade] here today, so all of these guys are going to be back next year.”

Day two of the tournament was not as kind to a few Lakeside wrestlers that entered the day with high hopes. Lucas Eland and Kaleb Scaine both started the day in the semifinal round at 113 and 215 respectfully. Christian Flewissner also took eighth at 285.

Eland looked good, up 8-1 early in the third period before he was unable to finish a move from his feet, which cost him a trip to his back. He lost his next two matches and settle for a sixth-place finish.

Scaine was ousted in the semis by eventual champion Andrew Bottigi of Painesville Riverside. He lost his next bout before coming back to win the fifth-place match.

Pymatuning Valley freshman Brennan Moore took fourth in the 144 bracket. Moore showed a glimpse of his wrestling potential along with his share of youthful inexperience.

After losing to the top seed to open the tournament on Tuesday, Moore scored three straight pins in the bottom bracket to land a spot in the third-place match.

Against Kirtland’s Gaetano Savelli, Moore gave up an early takedown but fought back in the second period with a reversal and a three-count. He fought off a single-leg shot in the third period for another two points and looked to be in control.

Until a mistake cost him.

“He wrestles a unique style where he gets himself in trouble a lot,” PV coach Dave Miller said.

Moore’s mistake was getting a bit too high from his top position, and it cost him not only a reversal but a trip to his back that he could not recover from.”

Moore has been wrestling for years, but the varsity mats are much more challenging than what he faced in the youth leagues and a lot more unforgiving when mistakes are made.

“It’s a lot different,” Moore said. “You can’t get away with mistakes.”

Of course, Miller knows all about fixing mistakes in young wrestlers. Moore’s mistakes are not like the ones from some of his past greats.

“There’s going to be growing pains,” Miller said. “It isn’t like [two-time state champion] Gaige Willis didn’t struggle as a freshman. Gaige struggled because he couldn’t do certain things in high school that he could do in junior high. But, once we established what was the right place for him to be, he excelled. Brennan is edging closer to that point where he understands how high school has to go.”