ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Snap Inc. - SNAP

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Snap and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 21, 2021, Snap reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings, which missed revenue expectations. Snap cited Apple's iPhone privacy changes as the source of disruptions to the Company's advertising business and warned that global supply chain interruptions and labor shortages had reduced the "short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising."

On this news, Snap's stock price fell $19.97 per share, or nearly 27%, to close at $55.14 per share on October 22, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-snap-inc---snap-301451745.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Instadose Pharma Corp. F/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (INSD) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTC: INSD) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") temporarily suspended trading of Instadose...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NVEI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nuvei Corporation Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVEI

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) resulting from allegations that Nuvei may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline In Securities Class Action - PSFE, BFT

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STXB, GCP, ARNA, JUPW; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Simmons First National Corporation. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARVL INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Arrival SA Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ARVL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Arrival SA (ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Arrival securities during the Class...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NTRA) - Get Natera, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Inc#Securities Fraud#Investors#Advertising#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#The Company Rrb#Company
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Snap Inc. (SNAP) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP) securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Snap investors have until January 10, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In KE Holdings Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or "the Company") (NYSE: BEKE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Snap Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 10, 2022 - SNAP

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Snap Inc. ("Snap") (NYSE: SNAP) between July 22, 2020and October 21, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NYSE: GVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

NASDAQ:NLOK (Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation And Certain Officers - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09293 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment IQIYI, Inc. And Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - GS; MS

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley (together, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-10999, is on behalf of all those investors who purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from March 22, 2021 through and including March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"), pursuant to Sections 20A, 10(b), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78t-1, 78j(b), and 78t(a).
LAW
TheStreet

Lawson (LAWS) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Lawson Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - LAWS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report and TestEquity and Gexpro Services is fair to Lawson shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Lawson shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HOOD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Robinhood Markets Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Robinhood Markets Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) and certain of its officers, directors, and underwriters, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired Robinhood common stock pursuant or traceable to its July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hood.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); Robinhood investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Integrated Global Services Acquires AmStar

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Global Services, Inc. ("IGS"), a leading provider of surface protection solutions and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce it has acquired GE Steam Power's on-site thermal spray coatings technology, AmStar. AmStar's 888 material and related corrosion- and erosion-resistant coatings offer a proven track record of reliable pressure part protection for over two decades.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy