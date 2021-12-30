ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited - RAAS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cloopen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around February 9, 2021, Cloopen conducted an initial public offering ("IPO") in the United States, selling 23 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $16.00 per ADS. Then, on March 26, 2021, just over six weeks after its IPO, Cloopen published its 4Q 2020 and FY 2020 financial results. Cloopen reported 4Q 2020 revenues of just $39.6 million, $2 million short of analysts' consensus, net losses of $46.8 million, representing a staggering 466.9% increase year-over-year, and operating expenses of $27.6 million, representing a 30% increase over 4Q 2019. Cloopen blamed a "change in fair value of warrant liabilities of . . . US$34.4 million" for Cloopen's remarkable net loss and "an increase in the provision for doubtful accounts resulting from increased in accounts receivables" for the 59.2% increase in general and administrative expenses.

On this news, Cloopen's ADS price fell $2.67 per ADS, or 18.52%, to close at $11.75 per ADS on March 26, 2021.

Then, on May 10, 2021, after the market closed, Cloopen filed its Annual Report on SEC Form 20-F, revealing for the first time that its dollar-based net customer retention rate for recurring solutions had hemorrhaged from 102.7% in 2019 to 86.8% by year end 2020.

On this news, Cloopen's ADS price fell $0.62 per ADS, or 6.47%, to close at $8.97 per ADS on May 12, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cloopen-group-holding-limited---raas-301451767.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (MMAT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 15, 2021, Meta released its third quarter financial report and subsequently revealed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline In Securities Class Action - PSFE, BFT

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Instadose Pharma Corp. F/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (INSD) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTC: INSD) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") temporarily suspended trading of Instadose...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Securities Fraud#Investors#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#Raas#American#Fy 2020#Annual Report#Sec
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Agrify Corporation Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - AGFY

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) resulting from allegations that Agrify may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Agrify securities you may be...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARVL INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Arrival SA Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ARVL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Arrival SA (ARVL) between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Arrival securities during the Class...
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta Materials" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT, TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TNT; PKKFF Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cloopen Group Holding Limited

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen") (NYSE: RAAS). The action charges Cloopen with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Cloopen's materially misleading statements to the public, Cloopen investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 8, 2022 - RAAS

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cloopen Group Holding Limited("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering;and/or (b) between February 9, 2021and May 10, 2021, inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:
LAW
TheStreet

NYSE: GVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NASDAQ:NLOK (Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited - RAAS

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Shareholders have until February 8, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
LAW
The Press

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Summit Therapeutics Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion" or the "Company") (MFIN) - Get Medallion Financial Corp. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If...
ECONOMY
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ORGO

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06845, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) On Behalf Of Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) to determine whether RenovaCare officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 15, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of those who acquired Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities from October 13, 2020 through November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 15, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lawson (LAWS) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Lawson Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - LAWS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report and TestEquity and Gexpro Services is fair to Lawson shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Lawson shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MARA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.) Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.) ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between October 13, 2020, and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mara.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy