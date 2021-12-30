ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest Stories Of 2021

By Dana Hertneky
 6 days ago
We couldn't wait for 2021 to get here but it turned out to be just as tumultuous as 2020.

Remember that record breaking winter storm in February?

Despite a rush to get the COVID Vaccine into the state and into the arms of Oklahomans the virus continued, killing thousands of Oklahomans and putting more stress on our hospitals and healthcare workers. Supply chain issues began to take hold mid-year.

OU decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC and then Coach Lincoln Riley decided to leave OU. OSU hired the first woman as the president, won Bedlam, and went to the Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma resumed executions, setting off protests nationwide to spare the life of Julius Jones. Just four hours before Jones was set to die, Governor Stitt commuted his sentence.

Watch here for more as we look back at 2021.

