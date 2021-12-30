ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Chindata Group Holdings Limited - CD

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Chindata and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 3, 2021, Chindata issued a press release "announc[ing] its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Mr. Jing Ju, effective immediately, would no longer serve in the CEO position, or member of the Company's Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee" and that "Mr. Fei Xu will serve as the interim CEO, while the search for a permanent CEO will commence immediately." On this news, Chindata's stock price fell $2.90 per share, or 32.88%, to close at $5.92 per share on December 3, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-chindata-group-holdings-limited---cd-301451748.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

NATERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Natera, Inc. On Behalf Of Natera Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NTRA) - Get Natera, Inc. Report on behalf of Natera stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Natera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Instadose Pharma Corp. F/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (INSD) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTC: INSD) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") temporarily suspended trading of Instadose...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NVEI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nuvei Corporation Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVEI

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) resulting from allegations that Nuvei may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Investors#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#The Company#The Pomerantz Firm
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (MMAT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On November 15, 2021, Meta released its third quarter financial report and subsequently revealed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline In Securities Class Action - RAAS

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates AZPN, TSC, IHC, RRD, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NTRA) - Get Natera, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In KE Holdings Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or "the Company") (NYSE: BEKE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TNT; PKKFF Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NYSE: GVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Zillow Group, Inc. - Z, ZG

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: Z, ZG), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 18, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or "the Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CLOOPEN GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloopen Group Holding Limited - RAAS

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
ECONOMY
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RVNC

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RVNC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09585, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Revance securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) On Behalf Of Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) to determine whether RenovaCare officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Arrival SA (ARVL) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (ARVL) common stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Arrival investors have until February 22, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 15, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of those who acquired Redwire Corporation ("Redwire" or the "Company") (RDW) - Get Redwire Corp Report securities from August 11, 2021 through November 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 15, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy