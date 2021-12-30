ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lucira Health, Inc. - LHDX

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LHDX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lucira and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 8, 2021, pre-market, Lucira issued a press release reporting that its supply partner Copan Italia SPA announced a recall of its FLOQSwabs included in the LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit. The press release stated that "[a]ccording to Lucira's records, Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021," and that the recalled Copan swabs should not be used and should be disposed. On this news, Lucira's stock price dropped sharply during intraday trading on October 8, 2021, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. Willoughby Pomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-lucira-health-inc---lhdx-301451752.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

