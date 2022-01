Carrots are an important Food Item in Genshin Impact that players need to get for cooking recipes and special events such as Marvelous Merchandise. The Traveller can commonly find carrots across Teyvat, especially in the Mondstadt region. The Traveller can also visit the Adventurers’ Guild to send their party members to go on Expeditions to gather carrots. Alternatively, Genshin Impact fans can grow them in their player home, albeit at a plodding pace. The fastest and most straightforward method of procuring carrots in Genshin Impact is purchasing them from a specific vendor in Liyue Harbor.

