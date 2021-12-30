ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation And Certain Officers - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-09293 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants: (a) that purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Owlet securities during the Class Period or held Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, you have until January 18, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Sandbridge was a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

On July 15, 2021, Sandbridge combined with Owlet Baby Care Inc., a company that designs and sells products and services for parents to proactively monitor the health and wellness of their children, and the combined company was renamed Owlet (the "Business Combination").

Owlet's flagship product is called Smart Sock, which is a baby monitor that allows parents to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep trends in real time using the Owlet application.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), concluded it was a medical device; (2) that, as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed that it had received a warning letter from the FDA which stated that "the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA." Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA "requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values."

On this news, Owlet's stock price fell $1.29, or 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. As a result, Sandbridge investors who could have voted against the Business Combination and redeemed their shares at $10.00 per share suffered a loss of $5.81 per share.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pomerantz-law-firm-announces-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-owlet-inc-fka-sandbridge-acquisition-corporation-and-certain-officers---owlt-owlt-ws-sbg-301451762.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

