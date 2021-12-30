ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After many ups and downs, the Utes are ready for the Rose Bowl

By Jeff Rhineer
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
It has been an up and down year for the University of Utah football team.

The early part of the season saw losses to San Diego State and in-state rival BYU.

Then Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party, less than a year after star Ty Jordan died in an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Yet, as New Year's Day approaches, the Utes are getting ready to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Saturday.

Ute center Nick Ford says there's one word to describe this Utah team, and that word is "grit."

