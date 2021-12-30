Tarasenko leads Blues past Oilers in 1st game since layoff

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?
There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
With Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich returning to the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, coach Craig Berube had the opportunity to reunite the potent Russian line. Instead, he kept the Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line together. And as you may have noticed, it worked out just fine in a...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading Dallas over Oklahoma City. Doncic played with a long brace on his left knee and saw just over 31 minutes in his first game in 23 days. Josh Giddey, back after three games in the health and safety protocols, had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, becoming the youngest NBA player to have a triple-double at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days.
Ryan Strome collected a goal and two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves to lift the host New York Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored and set up a goal and Chris Kreider also tallied to propel New York to its third win in a row. Defenseman Adam Fox notched two assists for the Rangers, who blocked 22 shots on their way to avenging a 6-5 overtime loss in Edmonton on Nov. 5.
The Chicago Blackhawks shuffled their forward lines at the morning skate Tuesday, giving the group a drastically different look. Brandon Hagel joined Patrick Kane’s line with Henrik Borgström. Alex DeBrincat switched to a line with Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalík. MacKenzie Entwistle was promoted from the taxi squad to join Kirby Dach and Philipp Kurashev. Dylan Strome centered the fourth ...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Detroit Pistons owned the NBA’s worst record. The Milwaukee Bucks were the defending NBA champions. None of that mattered Monday night as Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points to lift Detroit to a 115-106 victory that snapped the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.
Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Saturday night at fan-less Scotiabank Arena
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 28 points to lead six players in double figures and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Los Angeles Clippers 122-104 on Monday night to end a three-game skid. The Wolves gained a split in LA after losing by five to the Lakers a...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The Cardinals have canceled their annual winter warmup promotional event because of Major League Baseball's lockout. The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17, features players. MLB locked out the players' association following the expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and the Chicago Bulls won their eight straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 102-98 on Monday night. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White came off the bench to score 17 points.
