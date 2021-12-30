Woman Quarantines in Plane Bathroom for 5 Hours After Positive COVID Test

Hundreds of sheep and goats stood in solidarity with German efforts to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus on Monday, arranged into the shape of a giant syringe hundreds of feet long. Roughly 700 animals were cajoled into formation in a field south of Hamburg using pieces of bread, painstakingly laid out by their shepherd, Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan. Measuring 330 feet long, the needle was aimed at vaccine-hesitant Germans, according to organizer Hanspeter Etzold. “Sheep are such likeable animals—maybe they can get the message over better,” he told the Associated Press. Just over 70 percent of Germany’s population had received at least two jabs on Monday, with nearly 39 percent having been boosted after an accelerated vaccination drive by the German government. Monday’s stunt isn’t the first time that Germans have turned to livestock to deal with the coronavirus. In March last year, a German farm offered people feeling lonely the chance to cuddle one of its “marvelous” sheep while socially distancing from one another.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO