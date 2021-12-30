ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Quarantines in Plane Bathroom for 5 Hours After Positive COVID Test

By Corbin Bolies
 5 days ago
A Michigan teacher found out she tested positive for COVID, so she naturally decided to quarantine—in an airplane bathroom thousands of feet in the air. Marisa Fotieo found out she was positive after feeling ill...

