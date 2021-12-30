ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 11: Scattered showers with periods of heavy rain expected overnight – Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday

By Alex Williams
wjhl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Wednesday evening! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast. Tonight: Showers, mainly before 4 am. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Steady temperature around 52. Calm wind. Rain chance 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers,...

www.wjhl.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Occasional rain showers expected Wednesday; tracking Friday snow

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking a potential snow event that could impact New Jersey on Friday. Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this storm could bring accumulating snow to parts of the state. This would come less than a week after a snowstorm brought over a foot of snow to parts of southern New Jersey.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Freezing rain overnight; snow likely Thursday into Friday

Freezing rain or drizzle will develop toward dawn, and with the cold temperatures some slick spots will form across the area. Temperatures will rise well-above freezing during the day Wednesday so it will change over to just some light rain. Some icy spots are likely to start of the day, especially on untreated surfaces.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Stock Show Parade In Denver Canceled Due To Cold, Windy Weather Expected

DENVER (CBS4) — The traditional parade that kicks off the start of the National Western Stock Show has been canceled for this year. The parade was scheduled for noon on Thursday in Downtown Denver but officials are concerned about the “dangerously low temperatures” in the forecast. (credit: CBS) “After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show President & CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night.” RELATED: Wind And Snow Impact Colorado Through Thursday “The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder conditions are on the way. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 30s with increasing clouds. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Temperatures drop overnight with a few flurries developing. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the teens. By Friday, temperatures approach zero degrees with subzero wind chills.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Scattered Showers on Tuesday in Seattle

SEATTLE, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 –Scattered showers with rain-snow mix today. A more significant storm should arrive on Wednesday night, with just a small amount of low-elevation snow.
SEATTLE, WA
wjhl.com

Heavy snow causes downed trees, power lines in Unicoi County

Heavy snow causes downed trees, power lines in Unicoi County. Johnson City transformed into true winter wonderland following heavy snowfall. Johnson City transformed into true winter wonderland following heavy snowfall. Ballad CEO requests changes to federal vaccine mandate, cites staffing challenges. Southwest Virginia transportation official discusses winter weather travel. Ballad...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

Community Policy