The Brooklyn Art Song Society has postponed its upcoming performance due to COVID-19. The organization noted that “it’s with great sadness that we must announce the postponement of ‘Beginnings, Middles, and Ends IV: Evidence of Things Not Seen,’ originally scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 7. Since the beginning of the pandemic it has been BASS’s guiding principle to continue to find a way to keep this music we love here when we need it the most while also keeping our performers, staff, and audience safe.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO