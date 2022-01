What will Tengen Uzui do when he realizes Zenitsu is missing in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11?. There is little doubt that fans are concerned about Zenitsu after he was abducted by the Obi Demon in the latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2. But will his companions realize that he is missing in Episode 11? It's clear that Tengen Uzui has been responsible for the young Demon Slayers since he had brought them to the Yoshiwara red-light district to help him find his wives. So what will the Sound Hashira do once it is revealed that Zenitsu has been taken by the Upper Rank Demon who had also kidnapped two of his wives?

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO