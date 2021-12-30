50 Movies That Turn 30 in 2022

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
DANIEL Craig has blasted proposals to stream James Bond spin-offs, saying the franchise should remain on the silver screen. The 007 star, 53, suggested Amazon’s plans could spell the end of cinema as an event. The streaming giant has proposed spin-offs similar to the Marvel franchise, as it tries...
Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
Keanu Reeves is getting candid about his Asian identity and how it relates to his role in The Matrix Resurrections. The 57-year-old actor opened up to NBC Asian America about his Chinese Hawaiian heritage and how he connects with his Asian background, which he rarely speaks about. "My relationship to...
No one would ever call into question the fact that Tom Hanks is an amazing actor, undoubtedly one of our finest. The two-time Academy Award winner continues to entertain by playing Mr. Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), appearing in Westerns (the Yellowstone spinoff 1883), and making a cameo in a Borat sequel. He even made Finch. But Hanks will be the first person to tell you that not every movie he’s made has been perfect, or even watchable. And when it comes to the 1990 adaptation of The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hanks knows it sucks, and even understands why.
Nothing brings the spirit of the season into our hearts quite like a great holiday movie. "Christmas films" come in many shapes and sizes and exist across many genres. Some, like "It's a Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Story," are perennials, while others, such as "Die Hard," have only gradually become yuletide favorites. But they all have one thing in common: they use themes evoked by the holiday period - nostalgia, joy, togetherness, dysfunction, commercialism, or cynicism - as a force in their storytelling.
Everyday life is full of things that demand focus. Jobs, families, tragedies, and hope are all concepts that every human deals with regularly. Outside of our personal experiences, every other living being in existence is on their own journey, replete with their own struggles and victories. Some groups are taken advantage of, while others simply become invisible. Be it a man with a cardboard sign at an intersection or a struggling single mother in a dingy hotel. Sean Baker's The Florida Project explores the latter, delving into a piece meal community of impoverished families living just beyond the fabled gates of Disney World. While many films have examined generations in distress, Baker’s approach to the counterfeiting of the American dream is through the eyes of a child. The result is one of the year's best films that is elevated by a strong ensemble performance, disarming visual compositions, and an engaging story.
Rated PG – but it's suitable for the whole family. In 1946, America was – after having defeated the Axis Powers with its Allied partners, at great cost – at last, at peace.
Christmas is just two short days away and that means the beginning of the 12 Days of Christmas. Even if you aren’t a celebrant of this particular holiday there’s no escaping that song. Admit it, you know how to sing along to the repetitive testament to breath control, and, you know, gift giving.
Netflix viewers are praising Cobra Kai for its many callbacks to The Karate Kid franchise.The show, a continuation of the beloved 1980s film series, returned for a fourth season on New Year’s Day (1 January).Fans of the show are calling the new season the best yet, largely thanks to its inclusion of many Karate Kid references and Easter eggs.However, there’s one in particular that fans are highlighting as the most effective, and it’s leaving them feeling rather emotional.The line is spoken by Johnny Lawrence, who is played by William Zabka. Johnny first appeared in 1984 film The Karate Kid,...
NELIGH, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Dillon Smith gets popcorn for customers in the concession stand at the TK/Starlite Drive-In Theater on September 28, 2013 in Neligh, Nebraska. The theater, which opened in 1952, is one of only two drive-in theaters left in Nebraska, a state that once had almost 50. At the peak of their popularity in the late 1950s there were between 4 and 5 thousand drive-in theaters in the United States, there are now only about 350. As movie studios begin to phase out distribution of 35mm film prints in favor of digital media, the high cost drive-in theaters face when switching to a digital projection system is expected to force more of these theaters to close. The TK/ Starlite installed a digital projector earlier this year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Ralph Macchio is earnest when he says that, to this day, he is disappointed in The Karate Kid Part III. The iconic Daniel LaRusso actor notes the script was not where it needed to be, the story too much a rehash of the original 1984 film, among other issues.
However, Macchio points out that the poorly received 1989 sequel has given a great gift to his hit Netflix Cobra Kai series in the way of perhaps the show’s best villain yet: Terry Silver. Played by Thomas Ian Griffith, the eccentric and sadistic Silver was reintroduced in Cobra Kai season four, which...
Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January.
Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix.
New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
