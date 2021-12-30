ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant's Status For 76ers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant to play in Thursday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and head coach Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant to return for the game (via Brian Lewis of The New York Post, see tweet below).

Lewis' tweet said: "Nash expects KD and Aldridge to play tomorrow. #nets "

Durant had been in health and safety protocols, and has missed the team's last three games.

They also had several games postponed during the time he was out, so he has not actually played in a game since December 16 against the 76ers.

Therefore, this will be Durant's first time playing in two weeks.

The Nets are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-9 record in 32 games this season, and have won their last two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers (both on the road).

  DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA.

