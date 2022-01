More than $5 Million in Grants Awarded to the State of Louisiana by the U.S. Justice Department. The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, the Judiciary Courts of the State of Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Justice, and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections have all been awarded $5,186,242 by the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the funding on December 29, 2021.

