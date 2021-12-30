ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

COVID-19 rages in Louisiana, death toll nears 15K; Half of lions at New Orleans zoo have virus

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Louisiana’s COVID-19 death toll edged toward 15,000 on Wednesday, and the zoo in New Orleans said half of its lions had been diagnosed with the disease.

Five deaths reported Wednesday brought the state total to 14,983. And hospitalizations, after doubling in the week that ended Sunday, have risen nearly 47% since then to 659, the Louisiana Department of Health dashboard indicated. The state said the omicron variant accounted for more than 88% of cases.

The omicron variant caused an estimated 88.5% of all cases diagnosed during the week that ended on Christmas, up from 84% the previous week, the state Health Department said. The estimates are preliminary, it emphasized.

The three infected African lions are doing well and have normal appetites, the Audubon Zoo said in a news release Wednesday. Arnold, a full-grown male; Asani, one of two yearling males; and Kali, one of three females, were tested after they came down with coughs and nasal discharges. The other three are now being tested, the statement said.

“All symptoms have been intermittent and mild,” so no medication has been needed, senior veterinarian Bob MacLean said in a statement relayed by a zoo spokeswoman.

“We are prepared to start treatments if signs or animal comfort warrant,” he said.

The zoo said veterinarians don’t know how the lions became infected, but it’s likely that they got the coronavirus from an asymptomatic keeper in spite of numerous precautions.

Employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and those working with susceptible animals must wear N95 or KN95 masks, the statement said.

“Audubon Zoo has always had biosecurity protocols in place and adopted heightened protocols around susceptible animals at the onset of the pandemic last year,” it said.

The lion exhibit that opened in 2019 has a pretend rail station where the lions “can get fairly close to the public,” and barricades have been set up to keep people farther away from the rail cars’ glass windows, MacLean said.

The zoo began vaccinating its gorillas and orangutans in October, but the company making the animal vaccine against COVID-19 has not yet sent doses for the zoo’s big cats and for mustelids such as otters, the news release said.

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi breaks record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, shattering delta surge record high

Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.
Magnolia State Live

Non-profit pays off mortgage for Mississippi family of U.S. Marshal killed while trying to arrest murder suspect

A non-profit group has fully paid the mortgage of a U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty at a motel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation in a news release announced New Year’s Eve that it had paid off the mortgage of the Jackson County, Mississippi home of slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, news outlets reported.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi pediatricians beg school leaders to follow mask guidelines, other measures to protect children as COVID cases soar

A Mississippi pediatrician group urged school leaders to implement school-wide masking policies and other mitigation efforts in the face of rapidly surging numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases. Pediatrician members of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MSAAP) said Monday they are strongly recommending schools and child...
Magnolia State Live

Deer found in Mississippi tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

A deer found in Warren County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced Thursday. The mature buck was reported to MDWFP in mid-December as potentially diseased given its drastically emaciated and lethargic condition. It was found approximately 4 miles north of Vicksburg and 4.5 miles south of where the first CWD-positive white-tailed deer was detected in Mississippi, in Issaquena County in 2018.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi New Year’s Eve party turns into gun battle, 3 people killed, 4 more shot

Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said. One person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting, according to police, who responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.
Magnolia State Live

Flu is back in America with a vengeance this year, experts say

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
