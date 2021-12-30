Miners beat Mustangs, 70-49
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners beat the Edgewood Mustangs, 70-49 Wednesday night to advance to the championship of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Linton will play Terre Haute North for the championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
