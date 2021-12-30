ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC sheriff seeks public's help solving teen girl's 1980 murder

By ABC7.com staff
 5 days ago

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is looking for help solving a murder that happened more than 40 years ago.

Fifteen-year-old Kerry Patterson was last seen walking toward her home in Fullerton in June of 1980. Her remains were found in December of that year in a field near the 57 freeway in Brea.

Investigators got a break in this cold case last year, when someone came forward with information about a man believed to be in the area at the time Kelly disappeared.

They have a sketch and are now trying to identify and locate him: at this point they are only calling him a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bob Taft at (714)647-7045 or coldcase@ocsheriff.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

